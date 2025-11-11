Jones reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones played 23 snaps (five on offense, 18 on special teams) and recorded one tackle on kick coverage during the Jaguars' 36-29 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time this season, and that could happen for the Jaguars' Week 11 clash against the Chargers if Brian Thomas (ankle) is unable to play.