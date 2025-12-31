Key (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Key was removed from the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Saints due to what was initially reported as a back injury. He has since been diagnosed with a hip issue, which prevented him from participating in the opening practice of Week 18 prep. The veteran pass rusher will have two more opportunities to log at least a limited session ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars. Key has accumulated 16 tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 sacks, across seven games since the Titans' Week 10 bye.