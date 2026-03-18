Titans' Austin Deculus: Joining Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tennessee and Deculus (oblique) agreed to a contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Deculus played for the Chargers last season, starting five of the 13 games in which he appeared during the regular season. The LSU product missed the wild-card round game versus New England due to an oblique issue, but he's presumably now past that injury. Deculus should provide depth along the offensive line for the Titans next season.
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