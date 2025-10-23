Chargers' Austin Deculus: Not playing Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Deculus (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Deculus will sit out of Thursday's game due to an ankle injury he picked up against the Colts on Sunday. He started at left tackle in the last three games, but the Chargers got a boost to their offensive line with the returns of Joe Alt (ankle) and Trey Pipkins (knee).
