Ridley recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Ridley dominated opportunity in the passing game as no other Titans pass catcher saw more than four targets. That didn't lead to a great stat line, and Ridley ultimately needed a long 30-yard reception midway through the fourth quarter to have even a mediocre performance. He also drew negative attention for stepping out of bounds on a third down play while seemingly having the chance to turn upfield to get past the sticks. The Titans failed to convert on the next play, ending Tennessee's best chance to win the game. Overall, Ridley has been held below 60 receiving yards in three of his last four matchups.