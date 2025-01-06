Ridley recorded three receptions on five targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans. He added two rushes for negative three yards.

Ridley was held quiet for much of the game, though he broke free for two big gains of 24 and 39 yards just before halftime and the end of the game, respectively. That pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards on the season and also one yard over his total from the 2023 campaign. Ridley will likely be back to lead the Tennessee receiving corps in 2025, and he could see improved results with a rookie quarterback likely leading the offense.