Gray (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Gray logged back-to-back full practices to end the week, but in order to be available for Week 2, he'll need to clear an evaluation by an independent neurologist to exit out of the league's concussion protocol. James Williams (elbow) is also listed as questionable, so the Titans enter the weekend with Cody Barton, Owen Pappoe and rookie second-rounder Anthony Hill as the only healthy linebackers on the active roster. Gray's status for Sunday's contest may not be officially known until the Titans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.