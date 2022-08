Jackson (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason matchup against the Ravens, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was seen limping to the Titans' locker room with an apparent knee injury, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. In the 2020 seventh-round pick's absence, backup cornerbacks Shakur Brown and Terrell Bonds figure to see increased reps against Baltimore.