Baker recorded 55 tackles (39 solo) with seven passes defensed across 17 games in 2025.

Baker served as Tennessee's top corner for much of the season due to the absence of L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps). He was picked on by opposing quarterbacks and surrendered a poor 135.4 passer rating and a 72.9 completion percentage when targeted, per PFF. Baker is an unrestricted free agent, and he'll likely have to settle for a modest, short-term deal.