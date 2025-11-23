default-cbs-image
Baker (knee/illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Baker was bombarded this week, sustaining both a knee injury and illness that threatened to take his playing eligibility for Sunday. Evidently the starting cornerback was able to persevere, and he will look to continue the trend of playing 100 percent of snaps for the Titans' defense for a third consecutive week.

