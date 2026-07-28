Dolphins' Darrell Baker: Set to return midseason

Coach Jeff Hafley stated Tuesday that Baker (undisclosed) will likely be out until midseason, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Baker joined the Dolphins in March as a healthy defensive back, but an unknown injury popped up in late July. With Storm Duck (knee) also set to return midseason, the team will be thin on defensive backs for opening day. JuJu Brents, Jason Marshall, Alex Austin and the remaining healthy defensive backs will have a chance to start Week 1 if they show out in training camp and the preseason.