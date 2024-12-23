Simmons recorded eight total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Colts.

The All-Pro interior defensive lineman tied Harold Landry for Tennessee's second-leading tackler while also being the only Titan to sack Anthony Richardson in Sunday's loss. Simmons has appeared in 14 games this season, recording 66 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. He's expected to remain one of the focal points of Tennessee's defense during the team's final two regular-season games.