Smith (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Smith sat out this past Sunday's loss to the Browns, but his return to a full practice Thursday puts him on track to resume action this weekend against the Jaguars. With Anthony Firkser also in the Titans' tight end mix, Smith profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 14, but he has at least been helpful in TD-heavy formats, with seven trips to the end zone in 11 games this season, including scores in two of his last three outings.