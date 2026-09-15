Smith caught two of three targets for 50 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Vikings.

Jordan Love wasn't shy about going to his tight ends, as Smith and Tucker Kraft combined for five catches and 115 yards. The bulk of Smith's production came on a 43-yard reception midway through the third quarter on which he was left wide open. Kraft is the clear No. 1 tight end in Green Bay, but Smith logged 32 of 68 offensive snaps Sunday and should chip in as a pass catcher most weeks. With that said, he's unlikely to be a trustworthy fantasy asset unless Kraft is sidelined at some point.