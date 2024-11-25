Folk made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans.

Folk played a key role in the Titans' upset victory and showed impressive range by making a pair of field goals from 51 yards away and an additional 56-yard kick. He's missed only one of his 18 field-goal attempts this season, highlighted by a perfect record on six opportunities from 50 yards or longer. Folk has now also made multiple field goals in three of his last four games after doing so just once in his first seven contests.