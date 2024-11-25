Levis completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans. He added eight rushes for 10 yards and also lost a fumble.

As usual, Levis had plenty of both positives and negatives during the Titans' upset win. He led the team to points in each of the first three drives, highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a 63-yard connection with Calvin Ridley to set up a Tony Pollard score. Levis later chipped in his second touchdown with a 70-yard toss to Chigoziem Okonkwo, though the majority of that gain came after the catch. While those were all significant bright spots, Levis also turned the ball over twice, including a pick-six late in the third quarter, while also taking eight sacks. Despite the ongoing inconsistency, he's combined to throw for 573 yards with eight completions of at least 20 yards across his last two games.