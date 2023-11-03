Levis completed 22 of 39 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for two yards in the Titans' 20-16 loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

Levis went a long way toward proving his Week 8, four-touchdown pro debut against the Falcons wasn't a fluke with Thursday's productive performance on a short week against an aggressive Steelers defense. The rookie showed plenty of grit while taking four sacks and withstanding significant pressure throughout the night, connecting with eight different targets in the process. Levis nearly drove the Titans to a game-winning touchdown late as well before throwing an interception in the end zone with six seconds remaining. Given his body of work over his first two games, it's likely safe to assume there will at least be an internal debate about whether Levis or Ryan Tannehill (ankle) draws the start for a Week 10 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Nov. 12.