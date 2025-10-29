Woods (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 30-year-old played a season-low 25 defensive snaps in the Week 8 loss to the Colts, recording four total tackles prior to his hamstring injury. Woods has yet to miss a game this season, but if he doesn't upgrade to at least limited practice Wednesday or Thursday, his status for Tennessee's Week 9 matchup against the Chargers will likely be in doubt.