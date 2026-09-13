Woods (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, is viewed as a game-time decision, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears have optimism that Woods will be able to play through his groin injury Sunday, but official word on his status won't arrive until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Woods isn't able to suit up, it would be another hit to an already depleted Chicago secondary that is without Coby Bryant (knee) and Kyler Gordon (calf).