Ebner (concussion) was waived by the Bears with an injury designation Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ebner was likely on the bubble coming into camp, but his unfortunate entrance into concussion protocols after the team's first preseason contest was certainly a setback for the team's 2022 sixth-round selection. He'll revert to IR assuming he clears waivers and will be forced to miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.