Ebner is expected to compete with Travis Homer for the final running back spot on the Chicago roster, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Ebner was drafted in the sixth round in 2022, but he rushed for just 2.3 yards per carry on 24 attempts. When David Montgomery missed time in Weeks 3 and 4, Ebner did little with his opportunity by rushing 13 times for 43 yards and catching two passes for eight yards. In the offseason, the Bears signed Homer to a two-year deal. Homer was a receiving back and special teams contributor in his four years with the Seahawks. With the fourth running back role likely requiring the player to contribute on special teams, Ebner may have a difficult time holding off Homer for a roster spot.