Tyreek Hill: Lacking explosion post-surgery

Hill said in a video posted Wednesday on his personal YouTube channel that he's struggling to regain explosiveness as a runner after undergoing two surgeries Sept. 29 to repair a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including a torn ACL. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg," Hill said. "But it's one day at a time."

While the 32-year-old receiver noted that he feels good overall 10 months after going under the knife, he said that he's not yet been cleared for running at full speed and is only covering shorter distances in his sprints. Hill doesn't necessarily seem to have hit any snags in his recovery, as he noted that his "timeline is looking real good right now" for what was always expected to be a lengthy rehab process, given the severe nature of his injury. That said, Hill is unlikely to sign with a team until he feels closer to 100 percent healthy, so he could remain a free agent throughout the preseason.