Jones (quad) does not seem to be dealing with a major injury and has a "pretty realistic chance" of playing in next Sunday's Week 18 regular-season finale against Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport explains that Jones' injury is a quad contusion and that the Vikings pulled him from Sunday's Week 17 win over Green Bay "out of caution." Minnesota went up 27-10 one play after Jones' final carry of the contest near the end of the third quarter, which could also have been a factor in the team deciding to remove him from the game, though the Packers did make the margin much closer by scoring the next 15 points. It would stand to reason that Jones will suit up in Week 18 if he's at all able to, as the Vikings have a lot to play for -- if they beat the Lions in the season finale, they'll secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC and get a first-round bye, while a loss would push them all the day down to the No. 5 seed.