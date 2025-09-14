Keys (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Keys popped up on Friday's practice report due to a groin issue. He was a full participant in that session, but the injury appears to have worsened over the weekend, and the undrafted rookie will observe Sunday night's game in street clothes. Keys played exclusively on special teams during the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears, but his absence leaves rookie sixth-rounder Kobe King as the lone backup inside linebacker behind Eric Wilson and Ivan Pace.