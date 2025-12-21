Keys (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Keys posted an LP-LP-FP practice log during Week 16 prep while working through an ankle injury, but he has not been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but his absence means the Vikings will have less depth at inside linebacker behind Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson. Keys' next opportunity to play is Christmas Day against the Lions.