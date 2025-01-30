Ham finished the 2024 season with five catches for 35 yards on six targets and two rushes for 10 yards and one touchdown across 17 regular-season games.

Ham played 262 offensive snaps across the 17 contests, and he saw another 282 snaps on special teams. The 31-year-old fullback has spent all eight seasons of his career with Minnesota and is under contract for one more season at a salary of $2.55 million. The Vikings are flush with 2025 cap space at the moment, but they have the quarterback situation to figure out and a load of potential free agents. Releasing the lightly-used Ham would clear $2.65 million against the cap.