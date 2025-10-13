Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy (ankle) will practice in some capacity ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup against Philadelphia on Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy reportedly took notable step forward in his recovery during Minnesota's bye in Week 6, but it remains to be seen whether the second-year pro will be healthy enough that his mobility isn't impeded for Week 7, which is a benchmark O'Connell has mentioned he will need to pass before being cleared for a return to the lineup. Previously, O'Connell had indicated that the Vikings want McCarthy to log a full week of practice before he returns to action. Per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, O'Connell declined to name a starter for Week 7 on Monday but confirmed that veteran Carson Wentz is still recovering from the injury to his non-throwing shoulder he suffered Week 5.