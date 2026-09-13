McCarthy (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Vikings' emergency third quarterback against the Packers on Sunday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

McCarthy lost out to Kyler Murray for the starting job in training camp, and head coach Kevin O'Connell opted to go with Carson Wentz as the backup in Week 1. As the emergency third quarterback, McCarthy is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Murray and Wentz are removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.