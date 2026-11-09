Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that McCarthy is managing a hip pointer but is expected to play Thursday against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. "It does look like he's gonna play," Harbaugh said. "I feel fairly good about it."

During Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles, McCarthy exited with just over 12 minutes left in the third quarter due to the hip issue and appeared to be in significant discomfort while attempting to test out the injury by throwing on the sideline. Backup Jameis Winston stepped in to finish out the Giants' possession and directed another drive before McCarthy was able to check back into the contest for the final play of the quarter. Though he finished out the game for the Giants, McCarthy still looks to be less than 100 percent, and his practice reps could be affected on a short week. However, barring a major downturn in his condition, McCarthy should be ready to start Thursday's contest.