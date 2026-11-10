McCarthy (hip) is listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McCarthy exited Sunday's win at Philadelphia for a spell in the third quarter due to a hip injury but returned to action. Head coach John Harbaugh told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on Monday that McCarthy has a hip pointer but is expected to play Thursday versus the Commanders. McCarthy likely will need to be listed as full Tuesday and/or Wednesday to head into Week 10 action without a designation.