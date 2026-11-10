McCarthy (hip) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McCarthy was sidelined for most of the third quarter of this past Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles after sustaining a painful hip pointer, but he was able to finish out the game. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence afterward that the injury wouldn't be anything that jeopardized McCarthy's status for Thursday's game against the Commanders, and the quarterback's ability to take every rep Tuesday clears the way for him to start on a short week. Through two starts and two appearances off the bench with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 43 of 68 pass attempts (63.2 percent) for 622 yards (9.1 YPA), one touchdown and one interception to go with 51 yards on nine carries.