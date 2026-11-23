McCarthy completed 18 of 38 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed seven times for 33 yards in the Giants' 23-18 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

McCarthy had his share of trouble against an aggressive Jaguars defense, leading to a season-worst 47.4 percent completion rate. However, the emerging signal-caller avoided turnovers and connected with Malik Nabers for an eight-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. McCarthy also provided some timely contributions with his legs, and he's averaging 5.4 yards on his 22 rush attempts to date. McCarthy connected with nine different targets overall as he continues to show good command of the offense, and he'll look to bounce back efficiency-wise in a Week 12 road matchup against the Colts next Sunday.