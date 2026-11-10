McCarthy (hip) was spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate when the Giants merely held a walkthrough, McCarthy looks poised to take more on-field reps Tuesday. Whether that translates into a "full" listing won't be known until the Giants release their second injury report of the week once Tuesday's practice concludes, but McCarthy's presence on the field is nonetheless a positive sign ahead of Thursday's game against the Commanders. McCarthy dealt with a hip pointer during the Giants' Week 9 win over the Eagles, but he was able to finish out the game after briefly checking out in the third quarter.