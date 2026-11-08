McCarthy (hip) completed 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards and rushed four times for 22 yards in Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles.

McCarthy left the game in the third quarter due to a hip injury, and Jameis Winston led the Giants' only touchdown drive of the game before McCarthy checked back in on the following possession. Winston's small-sample success Sunday probably won't be enough to wrestle the starting role back from McCarthy, but McCarthy's Week 10 availability could be in question with a short week to recover before the Giants host the Commanders on Thursday. It wasn't pretty, but the 5-2-1 Giants maintained some breathing room in the NFC East, even with the Cowboys improving to 4-5, while the 2-7 Eagles and 2-5-1 Commanders dropped further out of contention.