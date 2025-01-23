Mundt finished the 2024 regular season with 19 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets across 17 regular-season games.

Mundt enjoyed a larger role prior to T.J. Hockenson's return from a knee injury in Week 9, with 93 of Mundt's 142 yards coming while Hockenson was sidelined. The 30-year-old Mundt added two catches for 28 yards on three targets in the wild-card round, but the Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention with a 27-9 loss to the Rams. Mundt will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.