Vikings' Mark Fields: Placed on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Vikings have placed Fields (chest) in injured reserve, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Fields sustained a "pinhole puncture" to one of his lungs in last week's victory over the Packers. The depth corner will now be sidelined at least three weeks and focus on his recovery.
