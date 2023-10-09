The Steelers released Horvath from their practice squad Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Horvath spent his rookie season last year with the Chargers, rushing four times for eight yards and catching five of eight targets for eight yards and two touchdowns. He was let go by Los Angeles at the end of training camp and subsequently signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad, but he'll now need to look for a new organization. The Steelers signed fellow fullback Jack Colletto to their practice squad in a move corresponding with Horvath's release.