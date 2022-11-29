Newhook skated in the white third-line jersey during Monday's practice, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

This isn't so much a demotion for Newhook, who has played well of late after a slow start, but it's related to adding new bodies to the roster. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar added the newly signed Alex Galchenyuk and newly promoted Jean-Luc Foudy to Newhook's line while opting to move the established line of J.T. Compher, Andrew Cogliano and Logan O'Connor up to the top six. "Yeah. Whatever you want to say our top six is. Right now it's Compher, Cogliano and OC. I'll keep those guys together. They will get the bulk of the minutes with MacKinnon's line," Bednar said. Newhook's line included Valeri Nichushkin (ankle) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) to start the season, but those are out until mid-December. The now third-line center has four points over the last five games, after Bednar had a one-on-one with Newhook.