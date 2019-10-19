Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Continues fast start
Burakovsky scored two goals on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.
The first-year Avalanche is coming off back-to-back 12-goal, 25-point seasons with Washington, but he's already up to four goals and eight points in his first seven games in Denver, hitting the scoresheet in all but two of them. Burakovsky seems to be clicking with linemates Nazem Kadri and Joonas Donskoi. Still only 24, he could be looking at a breakout season in 2019-20.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Assist against former team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: OT hero Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: First goal with new team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helper in Avs debut•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Inks one-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Headed to Mile High City•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.