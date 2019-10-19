Burakovsky scored two goals on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

The first-year Avalanche is coming off back-to-back 12-goal, 25-point seasons with Washington, but he's already up to four goals and eight points in his first seven games in Denver, hitting the scoresheet in all but two of them. Burakovsky seems to be clicking with linemates Nazem Kadri and Joonas Donskoi. Still only 24, he could be looking at a breakout season in 2019-20.