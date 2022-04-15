Burakovsky scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Burakovsky's goal at 7:45 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The winger has found himself on a strong surge lately with four goals and five assists in his last seven appearances. He's up to 22 tallies, 56 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-18 rating in 72 outings. Burakovsky should continue to thrive as long as he's in a top-line role.