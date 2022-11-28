site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Anton Blidh: Up with Avalanche
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Blidh was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Blidh has played in five games with the Avalanche this season, recording two shots on goal, two blocks and eight hits. He has averaged just six minutes of ice time.
