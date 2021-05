When asked about Byram (upper body) Tuesday, coach Jared Bednar said "I guess he's an option whenever we want to use him," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Byram is currently the odd man out in terms of Colorado's blue-line group, but he'll be available if someone suffers an injury or has a poor performance. The 19-year-old rookie picked up two helpers and 23 PIM in 19 contests during the regular season.