Makar scored a power-play goal, tallied two assists and fired seven shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Makar played a hand in all three goals scored by Colorado across the first two periods of Sunday's contest. He assisted the tallies scored by Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon before scoring himself on a power play before the end of the second. With the three-point effort, Makar is up to 11 goals, 32 assists, 105 shots on net and 61 blocks through 35 appearances this season. After failing to find the scoresheet for just the third time since the start of November, Makar bounced back in a big way to help the Avs' defeat the Wild, where he outdueled the newly-acquired elite defenseman Quinn Hughes along the way. Makar remains the undisputed top blueliner to have in fantasy and is currently on pace for the century mark in points, which would be a new career high if he can continue his current quantity of production.