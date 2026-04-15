Avalanche's Cale Makar: Poised to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Makar was a full participant in Monday's morning skate, and it looks like he'll return Tuesday. The defenseman will be on the top pairing against his hometown team. Makar may still have his minutes managed since the Avalanche have nothing to gain by going all out in this contest.
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