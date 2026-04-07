Makar (upper body) will likely miss a few more games, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports Tuesday.

Makar will miss his fourth straight game against St. Louis on Tuesday. He will probably sit out Thursday's matchup versus Calgary and Saturday's contest against Vegas. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup, but head coach Jared Bednar expects the 27-year-old blueliner to play before the end of the regular season. Makar has amassed 20 goals, 75 points, 192 shots on net and 118 blocked shots across 73 appearances this campaign.