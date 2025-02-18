Now Playing

Makar (illness) logged a team-high 23:57 in Canada's 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

He had four shots and four blocked shots. Makar is the motor that runs the Canadian blue line in all three zones. His return is critical to Canada's chances on Thursday against the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship.

