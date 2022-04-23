Makar provided an assist, fired three shots on goal and blocked four shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Makar helped out on the first of Valeri Nichushkin's goals, which opened the scoring at 8:29 of the first period. In his last eight outings, Makar has racked up three goals and seven helpers as he continues to excel on offense from the blue line. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 85 points, 230 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 88 hits and a plus-48 rating in 74 contests.