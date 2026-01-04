Avalanche's Cale Makar: Contributes two power-play assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar logged two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Makar had gone four games without a multi-point effort. The defenseman had a hand in both of Brock Nelson's tallies during the Avalanche's third-period rally. Makar is up to 47 points (12 goals, 35 helpers), 115 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's on pace to top his career-best 92 points from 80 regular-season outings a year ago, though his goal-scoring pace has dipped slightly compared to last year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Ends mini slump with goal•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Adds three points in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: First power-play goal of season•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Lifts assist streak to three•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Nets lone goal in win•