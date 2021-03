Makar (upper body) is not expected back "anytime soon," Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

This doesn't provide any specific information on when Makar could return from the injured reserve but it's not a good sign for the Avalanche or fantasy managers. The 22-year-old blueliner has 14 points through 15 games this season and will get back to the top pair once healthy.