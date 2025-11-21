Makar scored twice on nine shots, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Makar's point streak is up to six games, but this was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 9 versus the Canucks. The blueliner has picked up four goals and six assists during his streak. For the season, Makar is up to a stellar eight goals, 28 points, 58 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 20 appearances. Last year's 30-goal, 92-point regular season was the best of his career, but he's on pace to best those numbers at the quarter mark in 2025-26.